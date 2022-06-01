Dolores M. Erne-Smith, 92, formerly of Grangeville, Idaho. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville, with a memorial Mass to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

