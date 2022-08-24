Donald A. Fischer, 70, of Grangeville, Idaho. A celebration of Fish’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville (218 N. C Street). Everyone is invited to come celebrate a life that touched so many. Please bring stories of Don’s life and adventures to share or memories to jot down for his family to enjoy later.

