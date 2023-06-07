Donna M. Bowles and L. Jean Roberts will be laid to rest at The Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia, Idaho on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m.
Following the interment ceremonies, there will be a potluck and a celebration of life held at the Clearwater Valley High School cafeteria. Please stop by the school and help us celebrate the lives of Donna Bowles, L. Jean Roberts, Lois Eller, E. Lorraine Eller-Smith and Donald Eller.
