Eleanor L. “Poof” Wagner, 92, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville. A rosary will be recited Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

