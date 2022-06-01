A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on June 4, 2022, at the Holy Cross Chapel in Keuterville, Idaho. Inurnment to follow at Keuterville Cemetery with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Harold Gibson, Jr. be made to The Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org; or Stepping Stones, P.O. Box 8397, Moscow ID 83843. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
