A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on June 4, 2022, at the Holy Cross Chapel in Keuterville, Idaho. Inurnment to follow at Keuterville Cemetery with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Harold Gibson, Jr. be made to The Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org; or Stepping Stones, P.O. Box 8397, Moscow ID 83843. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries