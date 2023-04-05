Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Joan M. Nunnally, 84, of Grangeville, Idaho, who died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at White Bird Cemetery, Idaho. A gathering will follow at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries