Josephine Roa Dickson died on Monday, April 17, 2023. A viewing was held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, 3-5 p.m. There are two funeral services: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at First Apostolic Acts Church located at 123 Shady Lane, Kamiah, Idaho, at 11:00 a.m., and Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at HD Center in Owyhee, Nev., at 1 p.m. The interment will be held at the Old Cemetery in Owyhee.
