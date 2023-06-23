Visitation for Julie Ann Hershey is set for Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho.
Graveside committal will be at Mt. Idaho Cemetery of Grangeville, Idaho, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with a potluck at Grangeville City Park to follow. We encourage friends and family to bring a dish and a story to share.
