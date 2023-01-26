Send flowers

A funeral service for Kenneth Wade Carpenter will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Redeemer Baptist Church, Grangeville, Idaho. Refreshments will be provided following the memorial services. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

