Loretta M. Zehner, 98, of Grangeville, Idaho. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville. The rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A luncheon will follow back at the SPPS Parish Hall.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries