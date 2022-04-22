Marjorie Jean (Altman) Burkenbine, 96, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away in her sleep at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

