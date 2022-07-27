December 4, 1959 – January 13, 2022

In loving memory: Mikel Kinnick, 62, of Kooskia, Idaho passed away Jan. 13, 2022, in St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Mont. Arrangements were made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries