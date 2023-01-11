Send flowers

Christian D. Jacobson, 73, of Grangeville, Idaho. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Grangeville. Family suggests memorials be made to Syringa Hospice in honor of Christian.

