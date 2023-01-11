Send flowers

Douglas A. Long, 78, of Grangeville, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Please send flowers and cards to 710 Jefferson St., Grangeville, ID 83530.

