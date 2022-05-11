Robert Braun, 83, of Stites, Idaho died peacefully in his own home in Stites on May 3, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho. A memorial will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Kooskia High School.

