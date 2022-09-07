A celebration of life for Stan Wilson will be held on Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Bar event room, White Bird, Idaho. It will be a potluck; a sign-up sheet is at the Silver Dollar but is not required, bring anything you like. Come share stories and memories of an amazing man.

