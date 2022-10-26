Send flowers

Paul A. DesRoches, 49, of Kamiah, Idaho, died at his home in Kamiah, on Oct. 17, 2022. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, will be handling the arrangements.

Funeral services are to be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Kamiah, with a graveside service, at Kamiah Cemetery to follow. Join the family for food and fellowship back at St. Catherine’s after the graveside service.

