Robert “Bob, Zim, Mr. Z, Coach Z” Zimmerman died on Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 73, in his beloved town of Riggins, Idaho.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Salmon River Community Church at 11 a.m. If you would like, a memorial fund has been set up at the Pine Tree Credit Union in Riggins (208-628-3100), and flowers can be sent to the Riggins Tackle Shop, 112 N Main Street, Riggins ID 83549
