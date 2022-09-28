Send flowers

Roy A. Powell, 86, of Grangeville, Idaho. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grangeville Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

