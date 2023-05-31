A celebration of life for Roy Oliver will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, 1-5 p.m., at the Swiftwater RV Park in White Bird, Idaho. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided; bring a side dish to share, along with your favorite stories of Roy. (Don’t forget your lawn chair!) We look forward to seeing you all there.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.