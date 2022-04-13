Tami Shira Fehlman, 62, of Provo, Utah, and formerly of Grangeville, Idaho, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

Family will greet friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10-11 a.m. at the Grangeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow at Harpster Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

