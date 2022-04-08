Tom W. Roy, 72, of Stites, Idaho, area, died suddenly in Kooskia, Idaho, on April 5, 2022. Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, is handling the arrangements. There will be a memorial service Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at the Life Center Church of Kamiah, Idaho, Hwy 12; with a potluck luncheon to follow the service.

