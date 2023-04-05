Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Sister Mary B. Hassler, 91, of Cottonwood, Idaho, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries