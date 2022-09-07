Steven “Brian” Main, 56, of Spokane, Wash., and Kooskia, Idaho died suddenly on Aug. 30, 2022, while in Kooskia. A graveside service at Washington State Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being taken care of by Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.

