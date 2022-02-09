Steven Warren Mount, 65, died on Jan. 15, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on April 16, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Steck Park, Weiser, Idaho. Come with memories and stories to share. Food will be provided but feel free to bring a side. All are welcome.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries