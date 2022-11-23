Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Virginia Jessen, 76, of White Bird, Idaho died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home in White Bird. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.

Send flowers

Send flowers

Send flowers from Flora and Fronds

Send high-quality, flowers from local florist Flora and Fronds with same day delivery.

Load entries