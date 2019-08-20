Debbie Sue Farris, 69, Grangeville

COTTONWOOD: Debbie Sue Farris, 69, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho, due to complications of diabetes.
Debbie was born June 8, 1953, in Grangeville, to James Gordon and Elaine Ruth (Fischer) Brown. She attended all her schooling in Grangeville and in 1970 graduated Grangeville High School. Following graduation, she worked for a short time at the Idaho County Sheriff’s office as a dispatcher.
In 1973 she met and married Emory Burton Daniels, Jr. Together they had two children: Jay and Andy. Their marriage later ended in divorce.
Following her divorce, Debbie started her 31-year career with the United States Forest Service as an administrative assistant. There she made a lifelong career and made numerous friends and essentially family members who helped raise her children. She was very dedicated to her work and always excelled in everything she did.
In 1996, she married Michael Farris in Grangeville, Idaho. This added two more children into Debbie’s’ life: Tammy and Walter. They were married until Michael’s passing in 2010.
She enjoyed reading, fishing and anything and everything to do with John Wayne and Elvis Presley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Farris, and her parents.
She is survived by her two children; Jay Daniels and Andy Daniels; two stepchildren; Walter Farris and Tammy (Mike) Peterson; sister Cindy Ruzicka; and six grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
“You can shed tears that she is gone
or you can smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that
she’ll come back. Or you can open your eyes
and see all she has left.
Your heart can be empty because you
can’t see her or you can be full of the
love you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow
and live yesterdays or you can be happy
for tomorrow, because of yesterday.
You can cry and close your mind,
be empty and turn your back.
Or you can do what she'd want:
smile, open your eyes, love and go on.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.