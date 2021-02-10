Hi!
I am Deborah A. Fournier, Debbie to most of my friends. I entered this world in 1962, the daughter of Barbara F. and George H. Cecil. They were wonderful parents and supported me in everything I did throughout my grade and high school years and into my married life.
In 1982, I inherited another set of loving parents, Margaret M. and Emery P. Fournier, when Charlie and I took our matrimonial vows; vows that have held us together for 38 great years. My marriage gives me a true friend and has provided opportunities for travel, education, hobby development, and hunting that I never dreamed of in my teens. Marriage is a truly enveloping sacrament for both of us. We were blessed with the birth of our son, Kyle, in 1991, and watching his development into adulthood has been one of the highlights in my life.
In 1999, our family made the big move to Idaho; it was a great opportunity that provided me with a chance to enhance my life. I enjoyed volunteering and employment at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and School. As most people know, I enjoy art and passing that knowledge to the students at SPPS was truly a fulfilling endeavor. As it turns out, some of those students are now some of my best friends as adults; an unexpected reward. For the past few years, hunting has joined my other hobbies, and Charlie’s support helped me to learn and develop my own hunting style. Deer, elk and, my favorite, bear, have been my prey; processing the meat myself is an unexpected, enjoyable bonus.
I have had an excellent life with no complaints. When I pass, I will be leaving behind my husband, Charlie, and our son, Kyle; my sister, Cyndie Ferrell, her husband, George, and nieces, Alyssa and Loren; my sister, Paula Anderson, her husband, Terry, and nieces Alicia and Lanee Teal; and many special and dear friends. I will pray for them and I know they will be praying for me.
In lieu of flowers, I am asking that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. All donations made to the hospital will benefit the kids that I love. In addition, if you are a hunter, filling your wolf tag would also be a great memorial.
Sadly, Debbie passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, with family at her side.
A rosary will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 10:30, also at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
