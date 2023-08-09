Delsie Sue (Brust) Whinery, 54, of White Bird, Idaho, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville, Idaho. She was born on Doumecq Road on Nov. 3, 1968, to Richard “Dick” and Susan Brust.
Three children were born to her and Wes Whinery: Kadie Hogue, Weston Whinery and Wayne Whinery, along with two granddaughters: Tinsley and Kensley.
Delsie graduated from Eastern Oregon University at La Grande, Ore., went to beauty school and was a special education assistant at LaCrosse, Wash., school for years. She lost her left leg due to MRSA in 2021. Being the tough, strong lady she was, she continued working at Salmon Rapids Lodge.
Delsie was a charter member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church in White Bird. She enjoyed life. Delsie found a super friend in Charly Bear. They traveled together, helping each other to enjoy life to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. A covered dish lunch will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
