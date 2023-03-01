Denis G. Long, 89, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia.
Denis was born May 27, 1933, on the family ranch in the foothills southwest of Grangeville, Idaho, to Ralph D. and Carrie Lee Grant Long. He attended school in Grangeville and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1956 with a B.S. in General Agriculture. After teaching at Salmon River High School for three years, he entered ranching with his father, which he continued until his death.
He married Anne A. Granville Payne on Jan. 10, 1968.
Denis’ interests included history, reading, creative writing, family and hunting. He also had an avid interest in skiing, which he shared with many others as a ski instructor at Snowhaven. He was very proud of his ranch and family roots in the Grangeville area, dating back to the 1880’s. He loved Hereford cattle, working in the woods and stewardship of his ranch.
He served on the board of the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District and the Central Committee of the Idaho County Democrats. He was a member and Past Master of the Idaho Lodge #9 AF&AM of Idaho and Mountain Queen Chapter #11 Order of the Eastern Star of Idaho. He was a Level II certified ski instructor of the Pacific Northwest Ski Instructors Association.
He was a member of the White Bird Community Church. He was interested in theology and became a certified lay minister in the United Methodist Church, assigned to the Grangeville parish, where he served for 11 years, and was assigned pastor of the Nezperce Community UMC Church.
Survivors include three children: Dean (Jo-Ann) Payne of Seattle, Wash., Jeff (Jeralyn) Payne of Grangeville, and Karen Payne (John Latimer) of Bellingham, Wash.; three grandchildren: Julia and Caroline Latimer of Bellingham, and Matthew Payne of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and many, many friends who assisted, were there for him, and brightened his life in his later years.
Preceding him in death were his wife; and his infant brother, Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Grangeville. He requested that memorials be sent to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.