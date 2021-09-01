After fighting a long battle with cancer, on Aug. 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Diana went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She praised Him throughout her ordeal. If Satan was making bets with God that she would curse Him, Satan lost. She was the third child, born on the third day of the third month at 3:03 a.m. She was born to Robert Lee Preston and Florene (Roy) Brinkerhoff in Riverside, Calif. In August of 1991, at a blind date that wasn’t supposed to be a blind date, Diana met the love of her life, Greg Heun. A few months later they were married. One year later they were sealed for all time and eternity. In 1993 they bought five acres of land outside Kamiah, Idaho and started developing it. They moved onto the land in 1995 with one child and after five more years had three more children, all born at home, all Kubs!
Diana’s chosen profession was massage therapy/injury recovery and studied and practiced it her working life, literally healing people of lifelong pain with her joyous spirit and experienced hands. After moving to Kamiah, she had a vision of starting her own business and through word-of-mouth had a clientele that had her days completely full. She eventually got a business office in the Looking Glass Mall in Kamiah (Real Relief Massage Therapy) and worked out of there ever since, giving special house calls to people who could not come to her location. She also did extra seasonal massage work at the Flying B Ranch and The Quilt House. As Diana’s abilities were deteriorating due to the affliction, she continued to do massages until she couldn’t effectively stand on her feet; having more concern for her clients than herself.
Diana loved music and sang with energy. She loved playing the piano, writing and singing new songs, making quilts, writing a series of children books called Teeny Deeny (not published). She also loved snorkeling, swimming with sea turtles, and playing games with family and friends with Nertz and Zilch as her top game choices.
Diana is survived by her husband, Greg of Kamiah; her sons, Joseph (Angel Morrell) of Moscow, Idaho; Gabe (Brooke Eades) of Post Falls, Idaho; Robert, of Kamiah, and daughter, Charity (Ammon Dewey) of Grangeville, Idaho. She is also survived by her mother, Florene (Roy) Brinkerhoff of Mesa, Ariz; her sister, Laura Petersen of Meridian, Idaho; brothers, David of Glendale, Ariz; Grant of Mesa; and Robert of Chandler, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Preston and sister, Cyndi St. Meyers.
There will be a memorial celebration of Diana’s life on Saturday, Sept. 18th starting at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located east of Kamiah on Highway 12, next to The Life Center. Immediately after, lunch will be served on site. A main course will be provided. Those wishing to bring a favorite side dish would be welcomed. It will also be on Zoom for those who cannot make it to the memorial: Meeting ID 951 8343 0359. Pass code is 061945.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.