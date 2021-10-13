Dianna R. Wise, 78, of Harpster, Idaho, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Dianna was born Feb. 15, 1943, at Russell, Kansas, a daughter of Jacob and Lorraine Trapp Anschutz. She attended school in Paradise, Kansas. Following her graduation she attended Emporia School of Nursing in Emporia, Kansas. She married Doug Wise in Russell, Kansas. They lived in several places before moving to Grangeville, Idaho in 1991. She worked as a LPN at the Grangeville Care Center for several years. Doug passed away in 1999. She moved to Kirkland, Wash, where she continued her nursing career. She retired in 2019 and moved to Harpster, Idaho.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville and was active in the Idaho County Republican Party. She enjoyed painting, doing crafts, playing music and gardening.
She is survived by her daughters: Mary Rhodes of Harpster, and Sarah (Alvin) McCoy of Harpster; two grandsons: Steven (Monique) McCoy and Christopher (Shayla) McCoy, both of Kooskia, Idaho. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.; and one sister, Rebecca Keil of Russell, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Gary.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Pastor Steven Naylor of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com
