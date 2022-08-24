Dixie Kay Smith (Coy), 62, of Grangeville, Idaho passed away Monday morning, Aug 15, 2022, at her home. Kay was born June 10, 1960, in Lewiston, Idaho to Ernest and Dixie Coy, where she grew up. Kay’s family moved to Tom Belle Road near Lapwai, Idaho in December 1977, where she graduated her senior year in 1978.
Kay was a member of the 49ers Saddle Club where she competed in barrel racing. Kay also volunteered with the Army National Guard from 1991-1992 during the Desert Storm Gulf War, where she was recognized with many plaques and certifications for her dedication to troop and family support.
In 1996, while visiting family in Elk City for the Elk City Day’s Celebration and Logging Competition, acquiring many trophies for competing in ax-throwing, she met Mark Smith, and their life together began. They both worked for Bennett Lumber until they moved to Grangeville, Idaho in the fall of 1998. Kay became a CNA where she worked long term care, as well as a therapy aide for Syringa Physical Therapy. In 2006 her husband, Mark, started his own business, which Kay turned her full attention to.
Kay enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially fishing for smallmouth bass.
Dixie Kay is survived by her husband, Mark Smith of Grangeville; daughter, Amy Lynn, and husband, Kristopher, of Chinook, Mont.; Mark’s son, Nate, and wife, Kristin, of Potlatch, Idaho; Mark’s daughter, Jenny, and husband, Nick, of Coeur D Alene, Idaho; Kay’s brothers: Dale, and wife, Viv, of Potlatch, John, and wife, Asia, of Lewiston, Dan, and wife, Christine, of Lewiston; Kay’s sister, Emily Holzer, and husband, Rick, of Lewiston; eight marital grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, along with friends near and far.
Dixie Kay is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Dale Coy, and her brother, Richard Dennis Coy.
A simple cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers please donate to the local branch of the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolence online to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com
