Dolores Theresa Schmidt Von Bargen, 89, Lewiston

Dolores Theresa Schmidt Von Bargen, 89, passed from this life on June 7, 2019, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho.
Dolores was born at home on the family farm in the Greencreek, Idaho area on April 4, 1930, to Joseph William Schmidt and his wife, Theresa Barbara (Riener) Schmidt. Joseph and Theresa’s fifth child would grow up in a loving home with eight siblings; her sisters Lucille, Margaret, Florence, Clemy, Anna, and Theresa; and brothers, Fred and Joseph. The family was very close and remained so throughout their lives.
Dolores attended school through the 8th grade at the Oliver School, a one-room schoolhouse, which was near her family’s farm. Her high school years were spent at Greencreek High School, graduating in 1948. It was at Greencreek High School that she met her future husband, Eugene Bernard Von Bargen.
Gene and Dolores were married May 8, 1952 in Greencreek, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. At the time Gene was serving in the United States Marine Corps. After they married they moved to Camp Pendleton, Calif., until Gene was sent overseas to Korea. After Gene’s deployment Dolores moved back to Cottonwood, Idaho and waited Gene’s return. Gene and Dolores were happily married for 67 years.
Dolores held many different jobs throughout her lifetime. She especially enjoyed her time at Hoene Implement, the Cottonwood Sales Yard, and Olive’s Auto Parts. She served on the Voting Commission for more than 30 years and was a judge at the Idaho County Fair for more than 15 years.
Dolores was mother to David Joseph Von Bargen and Colette Mary Von Bargen. She additionally chose to mother Edith Evelyn Bouvia, who made her home with Gene and Dolores as a teenager.
Throughout her life Dolores enjoyed the company of many friends, playing cards, and visiting. She truly loved others. Her church and faith sustained her, from playing “church” as a child on the farm to attending Mass as an adult; she remained a true and faithful servant of God.
Dolores and her family spent the day together on the Monday before her passing when they celebrated her husband Gene’s life at his funeral. All her siblings were in attendance as well as many of her extended family and her many lifelong friends. Though it certainly was a sad day for Dolores she was surrounded by the people who truly cared for her and Gene, and that was a great gift.
Surviving Dolores are her son, David and his three sons: Isaac, John and Zack; her daughter, Colette Polegay and her husband, Bob and her son, Bryce Behler; grandchildren: Nick, Evinn, and Vivian; daughter, Edie Lustig and husband, Dan and their sons, Cail and his wife, Nicole and their children, Blake, Marissa, and Cohen; and Eric Lustig, Evan Lustig, and Nic Lustig. Also, her sisters: Lucille Sprute, Margaret Becker, Florence Lux, Clemy Bieker, Anna Gehring, and Theresa Wemhoff and her husband, Willy; brothers: Fred Schmidt and his wife, Karen, and Father Joseph Schmidt; her sisters-in-law; Audrey Uhlenkott, Ellen Von Bargen, and Darlene Von Bargen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, May 16, 2019; her parents, Joseph and Theresa Schmidt and her in-laws, Harry and Louise (Hatrup) Von Bargen, Ray Sprute, Dan Becker, Vic Lux, Frank Bieker, Bob Gehring, Harriet and Joe Harrison, Larry Uhlenkott, Dick and Joan Schultz, Dick Von Bargen, Lee Von Bargen, Dennis and Paula Von Bargen.
Services will be held Friday June 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass 10. Lunch at the community hall after graveside services. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
