Don Waller, the last of the mountain men, passed away on July 7, 2022, at age 72. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Hodgson; father, Van Away Waller; sister, Gayle; firstborn son, Donald Amos Waller, Jr. “Donnie”; infant daughter, Sally Ann; and too many good friends to name.
He is survived by siblings: Charles, Nancy, Dwight, Ron, Kathy and Debbie; children: Nikcole Rene’, Jason Ray, Levi, Lafe, Zak, Branden, and Sky, whom Dad claimed once he became aware of him. Known grandchildren are McKenzie, Hunter, Christopher and Elijah. He has a bunch of nieces and nephews, some of whom he was close to, others he would have been close to, but like his wives and girlfriends, if I named all of you, he couldn’t afford this obituary and he preferred to pay his own way. He is also survived by an impressive number of friends. You know who you are and how he felt about you.
Don worked as a cowboy, herding, roping and branding cattle, doctoring the sick and injured. He raised, trained and earned his living with draft and saddle horses. He showed his kids that horses could indeed go “anywhere you can walk.” He was a horse logger, farrier, packer, outfitter and guide. He rodeoed and organized horse races, many of which he won. He used horse-drawn equipment to travel, farm and entertain. He touched the lives of many and left us with wonderful winter memories of riding with him on his horse-drawn sleigh. He spent the majority of his life in his beloved Rocky Mountains and referred to them as “God’s Country, home of the Nimiipuu.” He usually lived year-round in a wall tent, wearing the buckskin clothing he had made. He often had a small garden by his camp, and chickens roosting in the trees, protected by his favorite dog, Able. He was a hunter, gatherer, trapper, gardener and fisherman extraordinaire. He lived as he liked, and he enjoyed life to the fullest. He also made money playing poker, betting on football and hummingbird fights, selling hides, snakeskin, mushrooms, berries and his baked goods, pies, donuts and bread. He was an excellent chef, making up dishes he called the “Wallaye Special.” He managed the bar and cafe before it became the Yellow Pine Tavern. He used his pack string to deliver supplies to firefighters. He built and maintained trails and fences and he had numerous other jobs. He was a patriot, a historian, he read a lot of books, enjoyed listening to sports, comedy, news, and a wide variety of music, usually on the radio. His favorite music was whatever his musically inclined friends were playing or singing around the campfire. He enjoyed a good game of chess or pool or a fight, his friend, Buck, being his preferred choice for a challenging opponent. He was a sports fanatic and played sports in high school. He spent the last seven months of his life in the “Forgotten Corner” with his daughter, “Sister,” where he enjoyed attending Hunter’s sporting events and watching rodeo or basketball on TV, often discussing the game with Branden or visiting with his other sons, friends and siblings via cellphones he was learning to use. He never failed to say “I love you” and he ended his calls “bye for now.” He was protective, wise, tough, had a stoic calmness in the face of adversity and a hilarious sense of humor. Songs and stories were written about him before he died. He sang in the shower, dove from high cliffs into rivers, gave his sisters rides on his feet, raced his toddlers to the outhouse, and pretended to be the Incredible Hulk or a Yeti before playfully attacking his little ones. His advice was sound. “To catch a morel, you have to sneak by like you didn’t notice any, then turn around really quick and the whole lot of them will be behind you.” True story, that’s how I find them to this day. According to him, his greatest achievement was his kids and we could not have asked for a better Dad. Not even death scared him. He was looking forward to seeing Donnie and the rest of us again. He died of heart failure.
On Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. we will be burying most of his ashes at Donnie’s grave, in the Alpha Cemetery, Cascade, Idaho, followed by a celebration of life that evening at the campground, near the cemetery in Yellow Pine, Idaho. All who would like to honor him in whatever way they see fit are welcome to join us at either or both places. At a later date, a memorial tombstone will be placed at Donnie’s grave and another will be in the Yellow Pine Cemetery at Sally Ann’s grave.
