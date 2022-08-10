Donald Alan Fischer (better known as “Fish”), 70, passed away suddenly at his home, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Don was born in Grangeville, Idaho, May 9, 1952, the second of six children born to Bernard (Beanie) Fischer and Louise (Schrom) Fischer.
Don lived his entire life in Grangeville. This was his home, and he never had a desire to live anywhere else. Don attended all schooling in Grangeville, graduating in 1970. He always loved being outdoors and active, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, and anything with a motor. He was rumored to have been quite a speed demon in his younger years, which gave his parents and loved ones many worrisome days and nights. The frequent injuries and trips to local hospitals never slowed Don down and he was always ready for the next adventure.
Don met Gloria Sickels in 1973 and the two were married in May 1974, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Don and Gloria had three children. Jodi was born on July 20, 1975, and quickly became the center of Don’s world. Jed was born on March 12, 1979, and Don was endlessly proud of his only son. Tiffany was born on Feb. 2, 1984, and, though it would be a few years before her adoption would be finalized, Don loved his “little princess” from the moment he laid eyes on her. Don and Gloria divorced in 1991. They continued to coparent their children and eventually settled into a mutually respectful and caring relationship, which continued until the time of his death.
For most of his adult life, Don was employed at Idapine Mills. He worked at the mill for more than 22 years, starting in the log yard and working up to being a millwright. When Idapine shut down, Don went on to earn his long-haul truck driving certification. He drove for Swift for several years, before pain from recurrent back injuries led to early retirement and a slower lifestyle. Don then spent several years working at The Triangle Tavern, where he had been a patron for years and was loved as a bartender and storyteller.
Around 2008, Don started dating Melissa Sonnen, of Cottonwood, Idaho. She soon relocated to Grangeville and the two began building their lives together. Melissa remained Don’s partner until the time of his death. Don and Melissa enjoyed listening to “old” country music and driving back roads around Grangeville and Cottonwood, hunting, camping, and spending time with friends and family.
Though Don had many friends and never knew a stranger, two people have been by his side through thick and thin: Wayne Cornett and Glen DeFord. No matter what life threw at Don, he knew Wayne and Glen would be there, cheering him on when he needed it and chewing him out when he deserved it.
Don was blessed with two grandsons: Tyler and Logan. Through marriage, assimilation, and his general good nature, Don was further blessed with six bonus grandchildren: Ranson, Mekiah, Garret, Kodi Jo, Adyson and Regan. In December 2020, Don earned a new title, when his great-grandson, Granger, was born in Don’s hometown of Grangeville.
Don’s love for the outdoors did not lessen throughout his life. He continued to enjoy hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, cutting firewood, and almost any outdoor activity – as long as he could spend time with friends and family while doing them. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially Gonzaga basketball and NFL football games. But Don’s favorite pasttime has always been having a cold beer or a hot cup of coffee and “shooting the breeze” with a friend or family member.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Louise. He is survived by his siblings: Steven (Deborah) Fischer, Jerry Fischer, Les (Polly) Fischer, Lynn (Dave) Alder, and Randy Fischer and their families; his children: Jodi (Ryan) Hall, Jed (Loni) Fischer, and Tiffany Fischer-Elder and their families; his grandchildren and great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and longtime partner, Melissa.
A celebration of Fish’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville (218 N. C Street). Everyone is invited to come celebrate a life that touched so many. Please bring stories of Don’s life and adventures to share or memories to jot down for his family to enjoy later.
If you wish to make a donation in Don’s honor, please consider the Clearwater Chapter of the Foundation for Wildlife Management (www.foundationforwildlifemanagement.org) or Special Olympics of Idaho (www.specialolympicsidaho.org).
