Donald (Don) Crane, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2021. Don was born on June 12, 1932, to Harry and Ora Crane in Osceola, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ora, and his father, Harry; brothers: Ralph, Jerry, Ronnie (his twin), and Jackie; sisters: Jeanne and Rita.
He is survived by his daughters: Donne (Derek) Kelm, Donnet (Steve) Wild, and Dea (Roy) Grondin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don’s service will be held Saturday, Oct. 16th at 11 a.m. at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 West South 1st Street, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A dinner will follow at Grangeville Christian Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.