Donald (Don) Crane, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2021. Don was born on June 12, 1932, to Harry and Ora Crane in Osceola, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ora, and his father, Harry; brothers: Ralph, Jerry, Ronnie (his twin), and Jackie; sisters: Jeanne and Rita.

He is survived by his daughters: Donne (Derek) Kelm, Donnet (Steve) Wild, and Dea (Roy) Grondin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don’s service will be held Saturday, Oct. 16th at 11 a.m. at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 West South 1st Street, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A dinner will follow at Grangeville Christian Church.

