Donald J. Brown died of pneumonia/COVID complications on Nov. 30, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. He was born in Omaha, Neb., on June 16, 1943. He was 77. Don spent many years of his adult life living in Las Vegas, Nev. He was an avid softball player/coach, and met his wife-to-be, Dona Spaulding while both were playing in a coed softball game in Las Vegas. Don and Dona were married in 1988.
From the early 1970’s to early 1990’s, he was Director of Planning and Development for the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Don loved to travel, and before and after his retirement in 1994, Don and Dona drove the length and width of the United States in various motor home RVs, both small and large. Their travels would bring them to north central Idaho numerous times. In 1998, they decided to winter in Las Vegas and spend summers in Kamiah, Idaho, and Don and Dona purchased their “home place” just outside of Kamiah. A few years ago, they decided to winter in Goodyear, instead of Las Vegas, but continued to summer in Kamiah.
Don had always been a sports-minded guy, particularly when it came to playing softball or golf. He also had a keen interest in involving youth and adults in outdoor sports. Giving free golf lessons to young and old was a specialty of Don’s. In 2004, Don was instrumental in forming adult coed softball activities for adults 50 and older in the Kamiah area. As interest in coed softball grew, the age limit was dropped and anyone could play. For 15 years, he was a coach and player in the Kamiah and Kooskia area. Various coed softball teams in the Clearwater Valley grew from Don’s efforts, including the champion Kooskia Krush coed team.
In 2008, Don was one of the founders of the Diehard Sports Association, Inc. He and his wife, Dona, were largely responsible for leading the effort to improve the Kooskia little league/softball fields – along with umpiring youth baseball games in Kooskia.
Because of Don’s great interest in helping area youth, donations made in his memory may be given/sent to the Upriver Youth Leadership Council, 405 Main St., PO Box 625, Kamiah, ID 83536.
An outdoor memorial get-together for Don will be held at a later date in Kamiah.
A good friend and fellow softball player said Don was “always positive and willing to lend a hand, give a ride or help out if he was available. Rest in peace, Don. You will be missed.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.