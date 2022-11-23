Don was born Nov. 14, 1958, and passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leona Jantzen and David R Partlow Sr; his grandparents; and his Uncle John Corr. He is survived by his son, Jesse Partlow; his grandsons: Zach and Daniel Partlow; brother, David Partlow, his sisters: Peggy Partlow, Polly (Les) Fischer; a pile of nieces and nephews; his uncle, Bob Corr, and his girlfriend, Maryann.
Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy, where he traveled the world with WESTPAC, as an aviation ordinance man. He received two Navy Expeditionary Medals (NAM) while serving aboard Attack Squadron 115 NRPC New Orleans LA. Don later served the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department and White Bird Highway District. Through the years Don was a Navy man, farmer, dairyman, logger, carpenter, snowmobile guide, bartender/bar janitor, a true jack-of-all-trades. He loved rafting Colorado and Idaho rivers, hunting, fishing, camping, photography, hot springs, motorcycling, snowmobiling, and socializing with family and friends, new and old. He was a good friend to many and would do anything for anyone. Most of all he loved spending time with his generations of family who are referred to as the ‘Thundering Herd.’
Services for Don will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.