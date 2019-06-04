Donald Roy (Bud) Chambers, 91, Kooskia

Donald Roy (Bud) Chambers, 91, of Kooskia, Idaho, was born to Roy and Gladys (Bovey) Chambers on Feb. 9, 1928, in Lewiston, Idaho. He graduated from Reubens High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army in 1945-46. On June 14, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Maxine Stellyes, in Portland, Ore. They lived on the family farm near Reubens until 1962, when they moved to Grand Canyon, Ariz., where Bud began a career with the National Park Service. After Grand Canyon, they subsequently lived in Page, Ariz.; Grand Tetons National Park, Wyo.; Medora, N.D.; and Petrified Forest National Park, Ariz. After retiring to Rimrock, Ariz., they moved back to Idaho to live near Kooskia.
Bud died peacefully in his home near Kooskia on May 30, 2019. He is survived by his five children: daughters, Peggy (Fred) Udall, Kathy Herndon, and sons, Jim (Karma), Bill (Cindy), and Andy (Angie), as well as 22 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A son, Mick, died in 1978.
Funeral service will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church near Gifford, Idaho at 1 p.m. on June 8, 2019. Reverend Val Beesley will preside. There will be no graveside service.
Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia is assisting the family.
