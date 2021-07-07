Donald Bernard Tacke was born south of Greencreek, Idaho, on Sept. 30, 1928, to Bernard A. and Olivia M. (Hattrup) Tacke. He died in Spokane, Washington on June 27, 2021.
Three years after his birth, his sister Margaret arrived, completing the family. Just as he was starting his junior year of high school his father died suddenly thrusting him into a farming career at an early age. After high school Don took a diesel mechanics class in Portland, Ore., and missed the hard winter of 1948-49. As a young man he managed to catch the eye of a pretty girl living in the neighboring town. In 1953, Don married Irma (Uhlorn) in Ferdinand, Idaho.
In a few years the family outgrew their original home. Don built and moved his young family into their new home in 1963. Don and Irma valued education and encouraged their children to attend college. Nearly all their adult children live more than 100 miles away from them, but over the years have made regular trips back home for visiting and playing board games. Thanksgiving became the most popular time to return to the roost.
Don believed in giving back to his community. He served on two statewide boards: the Diocesan Education Board and the Idaho Pea and Lentil Commission. He was an energetic member in the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He was an active communicant of St. Anthony Church in Greencreek.
Don had a great love of music. He knew the words to many popular songs written between 1920 and 1960. He played drums in several bands for decades and took satisfaction in entertaining at dances. In retirement, Don and Irma traveled the western states attending Dixieland music festivals. He enjoyed getting to know the musicians who traveled the Dixieland circuit and, of course, enjoying the music.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving him are his wife, Irma; daughters, Ruth (John) Berning of Spokane; Mary (Lonn) Leitch of Wilder, Idaho; sons, Cliff (Sue) Tacke of Greencreek; Sam (Jayne) Tacke of Merced, Calif; Neal (Lorrie) Tacke of Hendricks, Minn; Allen (Peg) Tacke of Edmonds, Wash; Ed (Corrie) Tacke of Harlingen, Texas; and Chuck (Nancy) Tacke of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret, of Seattle, Wash., fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony Church in Greencreek on July 9 with Rosary at 9 a.m. and Mass at 9:30. Interment will be at the Greencreek cemetery followed by refreshments and desserts at the Greencreek Hall. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Sister Mary’s Children Endowment at Box 809, McCall, ID 83638. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, Idaho will oversee arrangements.
