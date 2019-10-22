Donald W. Norris, 95, Riggins

Donald W. Norris, 95, of Riggins, Idaho, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. Don was born April 3, 1924, in Pleasant Dale, Neb. to Anna and Edgar Norris. He spent his youth in both Nebraska and Colorado where he gained his love of the outdoors.
Don graduated from Cache Le Poudre High School in 1942; soon after graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he learned skills that would allow him to live a full and happy life. He married Mary Alice Read and they had one son, Lee. Their small family soon moved to Idaho where they enjoyed having a small herd of cattle and a few horses and especially dogs who were treated like family members.
Don remarried in 1972 to Dell Helfrich. Their journey through life moved them to Alaska for about ten years where Don continued to work in sheet metal industry. When retirement finally called, Don moved to the small town of Riggins where he loved living. From the moment he arrived there he knew it would be his forever home. The people of Riggins became like family and he participated in every activity possible.
He enjoyed skeet shooting with the guys, playing cards with the ladies and Sunday service at the church.
His family would like to thank his friends in Riggins for enriching his life, Hospice and his doctor, David Burica, for the care they provided, and Pauline Dalsby for her unwavering kindness, companionship and friendship.
Don is survived by the following: sister, Betty Christiansen; nephew, Gary Christiansen and his wife, Robyn; his niece, Terri Christiansen; his granddaughter, Lori Mccaughey and her two daughters, Meghann and Molly; his granddaughter, Angel Griffiths and her husband, Ethan.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Edgar & Anna Norris, his son Lee Norris, his wife Dell Norris and his grandson Jeremy Powers.
Cremation has taken place. Please join us in a celebration of Don’s life at the Salmon River Community Church, Sunday, Oct. 27th at 12:30 p.m. You may submit condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salmon River Community Church building fund.
