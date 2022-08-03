Donna Bartley Brimacomb, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Cottonwood, Idaho on July 29, 2022, with family at her bedside.
Donna was born and raised in Austin, Minn. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1954 from St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester (now the Mayo Clinic). She worked as a neonatal nurse at St. Olaf Hospital, St. Mark’s Rest Home, and the Austin Medical Clinic, where she retired.
Donna married the love of her life, Gary Brimacomb, in 1955. They had two sons, Curtis and Jon.
The family spent summers all over Minnesota and Canada, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping with family and friends. They fished in sunny, rainy and stormy weather. The family also made cross-country trips to California and Las Vegas to visit Donna’s mother and brothers.
Donna and Gary started square dancing in 1973, they became very active in square dance circles, traveled to dances on weekends, and made many lifelong friends.
When they retired, they moved to Apache Junction, Ariz. Donna loved traveling with Gary all over the US in their motorhome and the two made a trip to Alaska in 2016. They were thankful for the many years of safe travel, and Donna was forever grateful that the one accident they suffered happened near the Mayo Clinic and for the special care that Jon and Suzie provided in the months spent recuperating in their Farmington home.
They thrived in Arizona, where Donna was known among their special “Happy Hour” friends for her coffee and baking skills. She was especially fond of the Arizona sunshine, which was only brightened by her generous spirit and welcoming smile. They also loved living summers in Riggins, “Whitewater Capital” Idaho where they did try whitewater rafting, but mostly enjoyed visiting their Idaho friends, gardening, fishing, and sitting on the front porch.
In 2019, Donna and Gary relocated permanently to Idaho for health reasons.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and G. Ralph Bartley; brother, Dale L. Bartley; brother-in-law, Jerry Kirpach; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Brimacomb.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; brother, Rodney (Barb) Bartley; Carla Kirpach; sons, Curtis (Stefanie) and Jon Brimacomb; grandchildren: Ashley (Michael) Hertle, Josh Downey, Melissa Downey, Zachary (Brooke) Downey, Casandra (Francisco) Collins and Monica Smith-Brimacomb; and great-grandchildren: Madison, Danelle, Isabelle and Kevin Hertle, Gracie and Jacob Downey, Caiden and Tristan Bengen, Reilly and Rauhan Downey and Eretrea Collins.
Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. You may submit condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
We want to thank Dr. Rudolf for the years he worked with Mom and Dad, and St. Joseph’s Hospice in Donna’s last weeks for all the help they provided to our family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.