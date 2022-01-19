Donna J. Jones, 88, of Riggins, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living in Fruitland, Idaho. Donna Jean Nine was born on July 30, 1933, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Roy and Gladys Nine. She was the first of six children in the Nine family: Donna, Pat, Gordon, Richard, Jerry and Lanette.
In 1946, the family moved to Tamarack, Idaho, where her father, Roy, and his business partner had purchased the sawmill and logging operation of Price Valley Lumber Company. Donna began attending school in New Meadows, Idaho, at the Meadows Valley School District. As a high school student, Donna worked in the sawmill office in her spare time. She remembers riding the Galloping Goose on the railroad to the depot in New Meadows to deliver the lumber shipment bills of lading that she had prepared. She graduated from Meadows Valley High School in 1951 as valedictorian.
The next year, Roy built a new home on Highway 55 (it was Idaho 15 at the time) between Meadows and New Meadows, but that year Donna went away to Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, so she never called the new house her home except for holidays and visits. She received her associate degree two years later. Because of her experience in the lumber industry, she easily obtained a job as a secretary for Boise Cascade Corporation and advanced to become personal secretary to one of the top three officers of the company.
She married Edwin Jones in 1956, and they both became very active in their church. They had one daughter, Debbie, who has preceded her in death. Ed was a successful home builder in the Boise area until they both retired in the 1980s and moved to the Riggins area, where they lived and served local churches until her recent illness.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ed; brothers, Gordon, Richard and Jerry; and sister, Lanette.
Donna is remembered for her quiet intelligence, being a gracious hostess, and for her remarkable cooking – the family especially remembers her huckleberry pies and huckleberry syrup. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in the Riggins area.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Assembly of God Church in Riggins at 1 p.m. (MST) with inurnment to follow at Riggins Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, in Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
