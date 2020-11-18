Donna Jean (Scott) Barnett, 90, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 1, 2020, due to complications from COVID. She was dearly loved by her husband, James Barnett, and they were married for 67 years. She also leaves her three children behind: Michael Barnett and his wife, Lisa Barnett; Russell Barnett; Teri (Barnett) Hager and her husband, George Hager Sr.
Donna led a full life. She was born on March 16, 1930, to Adeline and Charles Scott in Phoenix, Ariz. After her parents divorced, her mother remarried Jerry Gyure and they moved to Ely, Nev. along with her little sister, Glenna. After high school she moved to southern California where she met and married James Barnett in 1952. They had three children and their lives were filled with camping, going to motocross events, going to church and enjoying family and friends in South El Monte, Calif.
In 1980, they moved to Redding, Calif. and purchased a 7-11 store. This took many hours of her time, but she still had time to enjoy bowling in various leagues. When they sold the store, they moved to Idaho to be with their daughter and her family, where they presided in Cottonwood, Grangeville and Lewiston. They met many new friends, also enjoying the Senior Citizens lunches and Bingo.
She leaves a large family which includes: her spouse; her children and their spouses; her grandchildren: William, Carol and her husband, Brian, Alisha, Michelle and her husband, Jon, Bethany, George Jr, James and his fiancé, Katherine; great grandchildren: John and his wife, Lola, Elijah, Riley, Austin, Alexia, Brady, Layla, Aria, and Carter; great-great-grandchildren: William, Ryder, Adalina, Madalyn.
She is preceded in death by grandson, John, sister, Glenna, parents, Adeline, Jerry and Charles.
Her family will be holding a Celebration of Life in the spring, which is her favorite time of the year. More information will be available at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimball Funeral Home, Pullman, Wash. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.