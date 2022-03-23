Donna Maureen Knight died peacefully on March 10, 2022, in Grangeville, Idaho, at the age of 80. Born May 24, 1941, to Donald and Aletha Ann Rogers in Orofino, Idaho, Donna was the oldest of four daughters. Donna moved a lot in her younger years. She went to school in Spaulding, Winchester, Weippe, Greer, Orofino and Kamiah, Idaho. Donna married Ray Mendenhall in 1956 and they had three children: Marvin, Debra and Melissa. They later divorced. In 1970, Donna married Larry Wayne Knight, the love of her life. In March of 1971, they welcomed their daughter, Monica, into the world. They made their home on Caribel Road where they raised their children and built their home with “a million-dollar view.”
Donna and Larry were farmers and ranchers. They grew grain and hay, and raised cattle. They also had chickens and a few rabbits. Donna helped the girls with 4-H steers and sheep. The couple also raised horses for work and play. Donna loved her cow dogs, too. Above all, she was an amazingly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
There was nothing Donna couldn’t accomplish. In addition to being a wife, mother, farmer, and rancher, she was an avid hunter, fisherman, artist, seamstress, cook, gardener and realtor. In 1992, Donna went back to school and received her GED and real estate license. She later became a real estate broker and owner of Knight Realty. She was so proud of her accomplishment. As a successful realtor, Donna also mentored her niece, Shannon, and daughter, Monica, as they became realtors, as well.
Donna started painting after meeting the most wonderful pastor’s wife, Naomi White. She met Naomi while attending the Woodland Friends Church. Donna was a natural when it came to painting. She loved to paint and later did pastels. Donna had many other talents and was never bored. She made root beer in the summertime with the kids, old-fashioned pressed cider, and canned and preserved anything she could get her hands on. She enjoyed teaching her skills to anyone willing to learn. She believed in hard work and kindness.
Donna never met a stranger. She was kind and considerate to all who crossed her path, always faithful and honest. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne Knight; her four children: Marvin Mendenhall, Debbie Bunch and Missi Knight, of Kamiah, and Monica Hagen (Patrick) of Grangeville, Idaho; her grandchildren: Marvin Mendenhall of Lewiston, Idaho, Levi Mendenhall and Amanda Earles (James) of Abeline, Texas, Jeremiah Bunch of Lewiston, Amber Schmadeka (William “Tel”) of Kooskia, Idaho, Joshua Knight (Kasey) of Kamiah, Ashley Prado of Cottonwood, Idaho, Jacob Prado and Trever Knight of Kamiah, Devin Knight of Orofino, Idaho, Simon and Agustus Hagen of Grangeville; her sisters: Ruth Anderson of Milton, Wash., Julia Ayers of Cahone, Colo., and Shirley Weddle of Kamiah; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Mike Bunch; her grandchildren, David Bunch, Heather Bunch; great-grandchild, Dixon Earles; and brothers-in-law, Norman Ayers and Jesse Weddle.
A funeral was held at St. Catherine’s of Sienna Catholic Church in Kamiah on March 19, 2022. Burial directly followed at the Kamiah Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at St. Catherine’s. Trenary Funeral Home oversaw arrangements (trenaryfuneralhome.com). Donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Shriner’s Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org).
