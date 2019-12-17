Donna Ruth Bernier, 84, Cameron, Mont.

Donna passed into the arms of the Lord Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 84. She was residing in Cameron, Mont., with her youngest son, Joe Bernier. She was born in Grangeville, Idaho, to George and Adella Trout on March 18, 1935. She attended school in Grangeville.
Donna married her childhood sweetheart, Mickey J. Bernier on Jan. 14, 1951. They lived a varied and rich life where they were engaged in logging, farming, and Grangeville’s wrecking (junk) yard as well as many smaller less known businesses. They lived in Grangeville, Elk City, Idaho, Boise, Idaho and moved to Clarkston, Wash., in 2000. After Mickey passed away on Oct. 31, 2008, Donna continued to live in Clarkston until 2018 when she moved to Cameron, Mont., to reside with her son, Joe.
Donna always put family first. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, knitting, and her true love, painting. Even though she suffered from macular degeneration, it was well-hidden in her paintings.
Donna is survived by sisters, Cocoa (Loren) Anderson of Elk City, and Mary (John) Purdy of Grangeville; daughter, Kathy (David) Prall; sons, Mickey (Debbie) of Clarkston and Joe Bernier of Cameron; and sister-in-law, Kobie Pils of White Bird, Idaho. She also leaves behind her lifelong friends Perky and Una Rose, of Salmon River.
She is survived by grandchildren: Jason, Becky and Scott Bernier; Mike, Ben, Nick and Nathan Bernier; Shawn and Mickey LeAnn Prall (Kirt) Palmer. Great-grandchildren: Michael, Lucas, Hunter Bernier; Crystal, Corrine, Jerrod, Clay, Dustin, Kasen, Angel, and Christian Prall; and Kyle and Kamden Palmer.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey J. Bernier; her mother, Adella (Pils, Trout) Lawyer and stepfather, Hubert Lawyer; father, George H. Trout. Also preceding her in death were brothers: Leo, Frank (Betty), Irvin (Diane) Pils; George and Eddie Trout, and sisters: Adella (Cliff) McPherson, May (Joe) Meyer; granddaughter, Jodie Prall and brother-in-law, Al Fox.
