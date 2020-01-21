Doris “Jean” Aldrich, 89, formerly of Orofino, Idaho, died early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, at Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville, Idaho. Jean was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, on July 26, 1930. She was the third child born to Noah and Elizabeth Woodard and joined brother, William “Bill” and sister, Helen.
Jean graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1948. On June 9, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Cecil “Luke” Aldrich, a young woodsman from Kootenai, Idaho. Jean and Luke lived in England and Florida during Cecil’s service with the Air Force and also lived in Sandpoint, Moscow, Idaho, and Orofino. They spent 59 plus years together and had four children.
Jean’s father died when she was in junior high school and Jean learned early the value of family, hard work, and perseverance. Her mother, “Beth”, a great role model, worked multiple jobs to support herself and her three children. Jean thus grew up with a strong work ethic and a desire to help whenever and wherever needed.
In addition to raising her three children, Jean worked as a telephone operator, kindergarten aide, Sears salesclerk, Tupperware dealer, Girl Scout leader, and Chapter I/teachers’ aide at Orofino Elementary School. She was a member of the Orofino Christian Church for all the 55 years she lived in Orofino, serving on the board, teaching Sunday school, participating in Christian Women’s Fellowship, and serving the Lord in innumerable other ways. Her faith in Jesus Christ was unshakeable.
In 1967, Jean was initiated into Chapter AW of the PEO (a women’s Philanthropic Educational Organization) and on May 20, 2017, she was honored as a 50-year member. Over the years, she held various offices in the chapter, including president, vice-president, chaplain, and guard.
Jean was the most loved and loving person we have ever known. Her smile was radiant, and she had a hug and kiss for everyone. She enjoyed reading, camping, family activities, downhill skiing, spending time at the river beach, watching sports, and traveling/road trips.
Jean is survived by three of her children: Darcy (Ray) Pederson of Grangeville, Idaho; Alan (Donna) Aldrich of Thornton, Colo; and Luke (Tracie) Aldrich of La Grande, Ore. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Debbie Thomason, Amy Aldrich, Lisa Harris, Eyler and Katie Aldrich, and great-great-grandson, Marshall Thomason. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debbie Jean in 1953; husband, Cecil in 2010; and brother, William and sister Helen in 2011.
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff at Meadowlark Homes, Syringa Hospice, and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their loving care and support over the past several years.
Befitting Jean’s love of summertime and lazing at the river beach, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to remember Jean by helping someone in need, smiling at every opportunity, donating to a church of your choice, and loving one another. You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.