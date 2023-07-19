Dorothy Arnoti passed from this earth peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the age of 91. God said, “Let her come!”
Born in South Dakota on Jan. 5, 1932, Dorothy grew up with six siblings, including her younger sister, Jan. The two were close and spent their years getting into mischief. She was the last surviving sibling of seven children.
Dorothy was married to her first love, Donald Gable, and the two settled in Thompson Falls, Mont. His untimely death in 1966 left her with four beautiful children: Kathy, Don Jr., Debi and Bob. She left the ranch in Montana in 1967 and moved the family to Portland, Ore. to be closer to family. In late 1970, she was introduced to Ladd Arnoti, and he swept her off her feet. They were married in 1972 and she moved from Portland to Cottonwood, Idaho to begin a new chapter in her life. She inherited and embraced three more children: Pete (South Carolina), Ilse (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Ladd Jr. (Spokane, Wash.). Anyone lucky enough to know Ladd and Dorothy knew they were in for a ride! Sadly, Ladd passed away April 12, 2012. Dorothy wiped her tears and charged forward, knowing one day they would meet again. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always checked up on her and loved her beyond words. She had an unwavering devotion to her family. Her home was a place of warmth and comfort where we all shared laughter, stories, and guidance.
Beyond her role as a loving mother and grandmother, throughout her life, she touched the lives of countless individuals with her kind heart, boundless support and infectious laughter. Her genuine compassion and nurturing nature made her a beloved figure in the community. Dorothy was a long-standing member of the library guild, working on the annual dinner auction to raise funds for the library, donating time to the Bräts and Brew Fest and loved getting involved with the Buggy Whip Days.
She had an adventurous spirit and was always up for trying something new. She learned to ski in her 40s and went on many ski trips with Ladd and friends. Even though she was not a good swimmer, you would find her being towed behind a boat on an inner tube while her grandchildren cheered. On one occasion, she was convinced that riding a bicycle across the Lawyers Canyon railroad trestle in her 80s would be fun! And she was thrilled! Dorothy had a zest for life that inspired all those around her. If anyone mentioned, “shopping,” she would be ready in minutes! Yet her biggest passion was playing cards, and as a member of the Bridge Club for years, we knew not to call her on Bridge day, and especially due to her competitive spirit, we knew it was a bad idea to play against her in Pinochle.
Dorothy may no longer be with us in person, but her spirit will forever guide and inspire us. We find solace in knowing she is now reunited with loved ones who have passed before her, watching over us from above.
The angels and Ladd were waiting for her with gin and tonics in hand, ready to celebrate a life well lived!
And now, we do the same… with our gin and tonics in hand, we celebrate your life Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt and friend!
Rest in peace, our sweet Dorothy. Cheers!
Celebration of life for Dorothy Arnoti will be Aug. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Reception to follow at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
