Irene was born in San Francisco, Calif, on Nov. 17, 1926. She passed away peacefully in her sleep after just visiting with all four of her children and some of her grandchildren and greats on Oct. 25, 2021.
Irene lived a very colorful and eventful life... full of so many adventures with friends and family. She married Lloyd Alfred Moudy in 1945 and raised four children: Fran, James, Kenny and Timothy in McCall, Idaho. Following the passing of Al, she married Bud Fowler, who then brought to their marriage another daughter, Lori, that Irene raised as her own. All the family would get together and gather for holidays, for camping trips, and picnics. After Bud’s death she continued to travel across America. There were always many adventures ahead or another golf course to play.
Irene loved her time hunting with her boys, camping with the family, and working side by side with her son, Tim, gathering firewood and eventually remodeling Lezlie and Tim’s home. A part of her is in every corner of their home and heart.
As Grammy, she was the best. A heart full of love for all of her many kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids, puppy pets and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her son, James; husbands, Al Moudy and Bud Fowler; granddaughter, Wendy Kaschmitter, and many dear friends.
Irene leaves behind Fran Thompson (Charlie), Kenny Moudy (Nancy), Lori Charlesworth (Brian), and Timothy Moudy (Lezlie).
She will be really missed, always loved and forever in our hearts.
Cremation has taken place. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
